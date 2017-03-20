2017 Budget: ‘FG Should Maintain High Revenue’

The Federal Government has been urged to keep the overall budgeted national revenue high and maintain low deficits in the year to achieve the desired goals.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt last Saturday, after arriving from Owerri, the Lead Director of the Centre for Social Justice, Barr Eze Onyekpere, said though the 2017 budget revenue estimates look realistic, the Federal Government must not take anything for granted in striving to achieve higher revenue generation.

Onyekpere said the ongoing dialogue in the Niger Delta is a welcome development by the Federal Government and other stakeholders towards achieving lasting peace in the region, stressing that the dialogue must be conducted in good faith as the only guarantee for a steady flow of oil and gas in order for the government to fully realize the revenue estimates of the 2017 budget.

He pointed out that the revenue expectations look realistic but a number of things need to be done expeditiously to guarantee the effective implementation of the budget, adding that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) needs to take its job very seriously than had been the case, with a clear principle put in place to ensure that internally generated revenue reforms involving the deployment of technology and re-engineering of the system of revenue collection and deposit in the relevant government accounts.

He explained that government needs to block all system of revenue leakages for the effective implementation of the 2017 budget and achieve the desired economic growth stressing that sources for deficit financing must be identified on time and utilized to raise funds for the budget.

The lawyer/economist bemoaned a situation where the Federal Government would raise Eurobond in February 2017 to finance the 2016 budget, adding that it is not ideal for a nation facing economic challenges and the policy makers lack a clear understanding of the basic principles of budgeting.

On the wasteful process of expenditure, Onyekpere said that members of the civil society groups and other relevant stakeholders have identified the frivolous, inappropriate, unclear and wasteful expenditure line items and urged that every line items of expenditure needs to be clarified to the satisfaction of the National Assembly, and other major stakeholders in the financial sector, policy makers and members of the CSOs.

He called for more budgetary allocation for the critical human and infrastructure development of the Niger Delta region.

Philip Okparaji