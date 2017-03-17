We Are Not Afraid Of Enyimba – ABS

The Sakari Boys will face the former topflight champions and the forward has urged his teammates to avoid getting inundated by their opposition’s pedigree

Adeshina Gata warns ABS FC against allowing fear to influence their game against Enyimba on Sunday.

After suffering a huge defeat at Remo Stars last week, the striker says for Henry Makinwa’s side to get back to winning ways against the People’s Elephants, they must avoid being overwhelmed by their pedigree.

“What you shouldn’t do is to play against Enyimba with fear,” Gata told newsmen.

“They have the pedigree and the materials to hurt us, so we must be very careful.

“It’s a challenge for us – we’re off the back of a disappointing defeat to Remo Stars but we can bounce back.

“What we need to do is take all the good things from all our home performances into the game on Sunday.”