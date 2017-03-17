Unions Clash Over Labour Dues

In spite of efforts to reunite the organized labour movement in the country, the continued leadership crisis between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC) has taken its tall on the industrial activities at a telecommunication firm. ZTE Nigeria Limited.

The Workers in the firm have been polarized into two industrial unions pledging loyalty to either the NLC through the National Union of Postal and Telecommunication Employees (NUPTE) or ULC through the Private Telecommunication and Communication Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN).

In a statement by ULC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, on Wednesday in Lagos said that the organized labour under the platform of the United Labour Congress picketed the firm following the company’s failure to remit its members check-off dues to the ULC upon notification that the workers have changed from NUPTE-NLC to PTECSSAN-ULC.

Ajaero pointed out that the firm’s management attitude was in clear violation of the extant Labor Laws of Nigeria and a breach of the Trade Unions Act, as amended.

The ULC boss advised the firm not to trample upon the workers’ right of belonging to a union of their choice, stressing that the workers’ check-off dues must accordingly be remitted to the affiliate union of their choice without delay.

He alleged that the firm is taking side with one side of the industrial union and urged the company to remain neutral and objective in its management policy concerning the issue of check-off dues of the workers.

He stressed that ZTE Nigeria Limited management should rather concentrate on the issues relating to the welfare of the workers and not interfere with the choice of the workers.

However, The Tide source learnt that the firm’s management through its country Human Resources Manager, Mr Brielle Gao, has refuted the claim of PTECSSAN-ULC and said that the union never followed due process in picketing the company over the alleged withdrawing of check-off dues payment.