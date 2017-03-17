Sports Philanthropist Sues For Peace …Bags Award

Grassroots sports promoters on the youths in Niger Delta area and Nigeria at large to always pursue for peace and apply dialogue to resolve crisis in their areas.

He further advised Nigerians to exhibit character worthy of emulation in the society.

Eze Umejuru who has sponsored several football tournaments in Rivers State gave the advice shortly after he was conferred with ambassador of peace award by Global Forum for Peace, Humane and Justice in conjunction with Green Relief Foundation, last Wednesday, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the award would spur him to do more humanitarian services in the society, saying that sports is one major instrument that brings peace and unity in any given nation.

“I advise every Nigerians to always exhibit character that is worthy of emulation, because everything you do there are people looking at you without you knowing,” Eze Umejuru said.

Speaking at the event the Rivers State Coordinator of the Forum, Walter Akinye, said the award was given to Eze Umejuru following his contributions towards bringing peace to the area.

He explained that the organisation conferred the peace ambassador award on him after their assessment and investigation on him.

“Honestly, we don’t just give this award to any and everybody, before we conferred the award after thorough assessment had been made.

He has advocated for amnesty even before federal government introduced it,” Akonye said.

The state coordinator also called on Nigerians to always shun violence and demonstrate good character at all times.

Tonye Orabere