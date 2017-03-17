Senate Rejects Magu As EFCC Boss …It’s Ridicule To Presidency – Falana

Yesterday, the Senate refused to confirm the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

The Senate based its reasons on the letters sent to it by the Department of States Services, DSS, wherein it said Mr. Magu was unfit to head the anti-graft agency.

However, below are nine questions Mr. Magu was asked which, perhaps contributed in disqualifying him as the substantive head of EFCC.

How will EFCC under Magu fight corruption within the law? – Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu asked.

Ekweremadu also asked about the operations of the EFCC on disobeying court orders and cases of human rights abuse and asked Magu to respond to the last DSS report.

You need to expantiate on your activities on human rights, What are your findings and activities on the Paris Club fund”- Sen. Shehu Sani. Magu

What are the special powers of EFCC under section 6 of the EFCC act” – Bukola Saraki.

What is the concept of Financial crime as stipulated in the EFCC act” Sen. – Sen Isah Misau.

Dasuki took money illegally and not a single person from the CBN has been investigated or prosecuted so far” – Sen Isah Misa

Why is Central Bank Governor who released money to Ibrahim Dasuki not being investigated by EFCC – Sen Isah Misau.

How much funds has been recovered since you took charge of the commission. – Sen. Duro Faseyi.

What led to the death of Mr. Desmond and why was the body taken to the mortuary before contacting the family. -Sen.Ben Ajumogobia.

As Magu has been disqualified for the second time, what will be the way forward for the institution and next nomination choice for President Buhari. Nigerians are carefully waiting to see how things will play out.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has described the refusal of the Nigerian Senate to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) as a ridicule of the office of the president and President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the fight against corruption.

The Senate has twice declined to confirm Magu as EFCC boss, basing its decisions on a status report by the Department of States Service that indicted Magu as “a liability to the anti-corruption fight of the present administration.”

But Falana said Wednesday that the DSS undermined the office of the president and described the screening of Magu as illegal, noting that some of the senators who voted against his confirmation were under EFCC investigation.

“The rejection of the nomination of Mr Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)…by the Senate on the basis of a security report compiled by the State Security Service is the height of official ridicule of the office of the President,” he said.

“It is high time the State Security Service was restrained by President Buhari from sabotaging the fight against corruption by the federal government

“With respect to the Senate the confirmation hearing hurriedly conducted today is illegal in every material particular. The participation of many senators who are either under investigation or being prosecuted by the EFCC has vitiated the entire proceedings of the Senate on the ground of conflict of interest.

“It is also a contravention of the Rules of the Senate which stipulates that matters which are sub-judice shall not be discussed by the Senate.

Regardless of Senate’s refusal, however, Falana said President Buhari still has the right to re-present Magu;s name to the senate for confirmation or allow him to continue to act as the EFCC boss pursuant to pursuant to section 171 of the Constitution.

Similarly, the Presidency says it is yet to receive the National Assembly’s final decision on the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr Femi Adesina stated this on his twitter handle yesterday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, the presidency will respond to the disqualification of Magu if it receives official communication in writing from the senate.

He said: “The Presidency will respond to the non-clearance of Magu as EFCC boss, after it receives official communication in writing from the senate.’’

The Senate rejected Magu’s re-nomination as substantive chairman of the EFCC via a voice vote at plenary session on Wednesday, after a letter from the Department of State Services (DSS), indicated that he failed another integrity test.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Capital territory (FCT), Sen. Dino Melaye, had brought to the notice of Magu that the Senate on Tuesday received a letter from the DSS, stating that he failed the integrity test.

However, Magu said the accusations against him were unfounded, stressing that the DSS did not give him fair hearing before writing to the Senate.

He said that the credibility of the DSS was at stake in view of the fact that besides not giving him fair hearing, two varying letters were sent to Senate on the same day.

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said the Senate had played its constitutional role as an arm of government.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to send the name of another nominee to fill any vacuum that might be created in the commission

According to sources, the DSS report, dated March 14, contained several accusations of Magu flying first class against the directive of President Buhari and associating with people being investigated by the commission.

It further alleged that Magu lived in a N20 million per year apartment rented for him by an individual being investigated by the commission.

The Presidency had in 2016 written to the Senate, seeking the screening and confirmation of Magu as substantive chairman of EFCC.