RSNC GM Wants Youth To Embrace Dialogue

The General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Publishers of The Tide Newspaper, Mr Vincent Ake has called on youths in the state to embrace dialogue in resolving conflicts, instead of resorting to violence which is negatively affecting the development of the state and nation’s economy.

Ake, made the call when he received a delegation of a non-governmental organisation, Advocacy for Community Peace and Conflict Resolution, who paid him a courtesy visit at the corporation’s Headquarters, Port Harcourt, Wednesday.

He charged the group not to only to preach peace in the city of Port Harcourt, but should go around the remote part to preach the good message of peace, adding that there was need for the restoration of peace through negotiation and dialogue, which must start with those living in the remotest areas.

“Spread your tentacles to public places such as the schools, markets, remote and communities where children can be able to learn, understand what it takes to be peaceful and the people will inculcate this good moral that would make them responsible people to their society and nation at large., he said.

According to him, “the habit of been peaceful can only be achieved if we all learn how to live harmoniously with one another.” He therefore, urged all to inculcate the habit of being peaceful.

While advocating for peace to enhance development, he said where there is no peace, there is no development. He charged young men in the society to find something positive to do without getting involved in crime and criminality.

He commended the group for promoting peace in the Niger Delta and assured that RSNC would partner with them to ensure there is peace and development in the state and country at large.

Earlier, the Principal Advocate of the group, Bishop Konel Offong had praised the General Manager and its management team for the good works they were doing to sensitise and educate the public on current happenings.

He explained that the essence of the courtesy visit is to seek partnership with The Tide Newspaper, in spreading its advocacy for peace building in the state and nation.

Bishop Konel maintained that dialogue is the only potent mechanism for conflict resolution instead of resorting into violence and kills to resolve communal crises.

He urged politicians and all stakeholders concerned in the forth-coming 2019 general elections to embark on peaceful campaigns bearing in mind that the state and nation is more important than every other thing.

He noted that time has come for leaders and all desperados to shield their swords and be more compassionate towards the people they wish to lead, adding that one of the major factors of the crisis in the state is greed and the show of superiority over one another, which cannot give peace to the state and country at large.

“The peace of our nation supersedes the personal ambition of any politician or group of persons. We need peace during and after the elections,” he said.

He added that the vision of the group is to have a peaceful and prosperous society that is empowered through dialogue and with the mission of engaging people at the levels in dialogue that discourages violence and encourages peace and nation building.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana