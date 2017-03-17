NURTW Seeks Synergy With FRSC On Driver’s Licence

The National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW), Rivers State Chapter is seeking working synergy with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the issue relating to commercial driver’s licence.

Speaking to The Tide on Wednesday in Port Harcourt an official of the Union, Comrade Chukwuma Titus, said that the working synergy is to stop the incessant harassment faced by members of the union in the hands of the FRSC officials in the state.

Chukwuma pointed out that most of the union commercial drivers have paid for the latest grade of computerized FRSC drawer’s licence but are yet to be issued the appropriate licence paid for, stressing that the situation has resulted into harassment of the union members plying major intra-state routes.

He said that the Union has planned to have a stakeholders meeting with the FRSC to address major challenges in the transport sector to set proper code of conduct for the sector, stressing that the union will always work with the FRSC to further protect its members.

The Unionist urged the FRSC to recognize the temporary driver’s license issued to its members pending the completion of the computerisation processes by the commission.

He called on the Commission in the state to assist the union on its renewal enlightenment campaign of safe driving, road worthiness and proper maintenance of such commercial vehicle on the road.

He said that the union leaders in the state are ever ready to discipline any driver found culpable of reckless.

Philip Okparaji