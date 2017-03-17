NACCIMA Seeks Removal Of Business Dev Barriers

The Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has solicited the support of the government on the removal of barriers to business delopment in the country.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos last week, NACCIMA President, Chief Bassey Edem, said that government must rise to the challenge of removing the seeming barriers that have hindered entrepreneurship growth in the country.

Edem pointed out that current business environment has not supported the organized private sector (OPS) growth stressing that improvements in the business environment will impact positively on the productivity, prosperity and progress of the organized private sector in the country.

He noted that government has made some noticeable efforts towards addressing the challenges hindering business growth of the real sector.

The NACCIMA boss lauded the government for the creation of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) chaired by the nation’s vice president of Prof Yemi Osibanjo to find way of easing the stress of doing business in Nigeria, adding that the setting up of the council underscores the importance the government attaches to business environment issues and, by extension, private sector development in the country.

He said that the council initiative will remove the numerous obstacles and barriers faced by the OPS in the country with the resultant effect of frustration on the part of the entrepreneurs.

He added that the governments’ 60-day national action plan for ease of doing business as articulated by government in Nigeria is a good step in the right direction.