MFM Coach Warns Players Against Complacency

The Olukoya Boys find themselves in the top three of the NPFL standings, but the coach has urged his charges to keep their focus intact

MFM FC coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu has warned his players against complacency following their impressive start to the season.

The Olukoya Boys recorded a 1-1 draw at Wikki Tourist on Wednesday and have lost only three of their opening 12 fixtures. And they sit third in the Nigeria Professional Football League table.

“It’s one thing to be confident, but another to be complacent,” Ikechukwu told Tidesports source.

“We need to keep our feet on the ground, though. There is a lot of the season left to play.

“Teams are already looking at us in a different manner and respecting us more. With every win, matches become harder.”

MFM plays topflight leaders, Plateau United on Sunday and Ilechukwu believes they are confident of securing a positive result.

“We will have to work hard to get three points from this game. The players fully believe in how we’re playing, and that enables us to get the results we’re getting.”