Joint Council Seeks Prompt Salary Payment …Hails Gov Wike

The leadership of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Rivers State Chapter, has called for prompt salary payments by the state government.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt last Wednesday, the JPSNC Chairman, Comrade Chukwu Emecheta, said that the recent experience by the state civil and public servants in salary payments delay had occasioned hardship to them.

Emecheta pointed out that many workers found it difficult coming to work in view of the recession induced hardship and high cost of transportation fares on major routes in the state.

The JPSNC boss urged the state government to always ensure that the welfare of the civil servants is given priority attention.

He said that the state’s workforce will continue to support the state government to achieve its developmental goals and other policies aimed at bettering the lives of the people.

The Labour Leader emphasized that the state government ought to always inform the Labour Leaders on its financial challenges resulting in the workers hardship and delay in salary payment promising that the Labour Leaders are in better position to disseminate government challenges to the workforce for their understanding and cooperation.

He appreciated the state government’s efforts of clearing arrears of salaries of teacher’s upto date with the state government remaining one of the outstanding states in the federation not owning civil and public servants within its workforce.

He urged the government to maintain the tempo on regular salary payment to workers as at when due with a view of taking the lead among states that ensure prompt payment of salaries to workers.

Emecheta reminded the state government that workers’ promotion arrears are yet to be implemented, pointing out that a lot of civil and public servants have been stagnated on one salary grade level for too long without the arrears of their promotions.

He pledged the continuous support of the workforce to the present Administration and warned against truancy and lateness to work by some workers, stressing that the union will never support such lackadaisical attitudes.

Philip Okparaji