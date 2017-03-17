Eguma Charges Team Ahead Of Al-Merreikh Tie

The Champions League representatives have been urged to take the entire duration of the game seriously in Sudan

Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma charges his players to be ready for another 90 minutes fight against Al-Merreikh in Omdurman.

The Sudanese side believe they can overturn their three-goal deficit in the second leg of the Caf Champions League Round of 32 tie against the Pride of Rivers.

But Eguma has warned his team not to rest on their laurels.

“It was a good first leg for us in Port Harcourt but we must seal the tie in Omdurman,” Eguma told newsmen.

“It won’t be easy because they have vowed to stage a comeback in the second leg and we must be prepared for them.

“The players must be ready to fight for the duration of the game to ensure we qualify for the group stage.