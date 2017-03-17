Discos Claim N59.3bn Debt From MDAs

Power sector operators say the audit report from the verification team on the payment of MDA electricity debts has revealed that various electricity distributing companies in the country are claiming about N59.3 billion.

This was part of the information in a communiqué by the operators at the end of their 13th monthly meeting at the Ughelli Transorp Power Generating Station.

The meeting, attended by the Minster of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola with other operators, also said that the claim was subject to further review.

The communique, obtained by The Tide source in Abuja on Monday, reported that 86 per cent of the debt was owed by the top 100 customers comprising military and defence formations in the country.

According to the communique, all verified bills would be recommended to government for payment on a first come first serve basis.

The communique stated that Fashola, before the commencement of the monthly meeting, commissioned a 115Mega Watts electricity generating turbine installed by Transcorps Ughelli Limited.

It said that the facility had resulted to 620MW total installed capacity from the 160MW it inherited on privatisation in 2013.

According to the communique, the meeting has resolved that economic progress of the country largely depended on the success of the sector, adding that Federal Government remained committed to improving electricity supply.

It said that the Enugu and Yola DISCOs reported on the completion of maintenance works in Awka and Maiduguri to have improved service delivery to targeted customers in the area.

It said the meeting re-emphasised the need to react to customers’ complaints more speedily in the event of any challenge in any of the value chains.

The meeting received report on the level of work being done to restore power to Magboro community in Ogun; Irele and Omotosho communities in Ondo State.

It said that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) reported on the improved compliance with submission of audited accounts since the last meeting.