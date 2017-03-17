Collapsed Building: RVHA Orders Owners Arrest

The Rivers State House of Assembly has ordered the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning to arrest and prosecute the owner of the collapsed building at Alakahia and the institution that submitted the building plans for approval.

The lawmakers made the declaration on Wednesday when members of the House Committee on Urban and Housing visited the site of the building and suggested that the premises should be confiscated to serve as deterrent to other building defaulters in the state.

The House committee chairman, Hon Deeyeh Barine, said the lawmakers observed that the builder and owner of the property obtained a building plan approval from the ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning to construct a bungalow at Rumuepirikom and not for a three story building at Alakahia, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area

Barine described the actions of the builder and owner of the peoptery as fraudulent and breach of content, stating that both the builder and the engineer should be arrested immediately and be prosecuted by the police and ordered the ministry to urgently demolish the remaining parts of the ill fated structure.

The committee chairman enjoined the ministry to always embark on routine checks to avoid future occurrences in and around the state, explaining that building plans must follow specifications.

According to him, the ministry must ensure that all high rising building under construction should not accommodate or harbor the workers

Earlier, the commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Hon Chinyere Igwe had informed that the building was not contained in the data base.

Igwe said the building has no plan and also has no building approval, explaining that the number on the data base was to develop a bungalow at Rumupirikom and not a story building at Alakahia.