Bizman Promises Building For UNICAL Engineering Dept

As part of his contribution for the take-off of the proposed Engineering Department in the University of Calabar, a business tycoon and Chairman, Dozie Group of Companies, Sir Daniel Nwanneka Chukwo Dozie, last weekend promised to erect an ultra modern structure for takeoff of the School of Engineering at the university.

Dozie, made the promise shortly after being awarded with a doctorate degree in Business Administration (Honorary Causa) at the 30th convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar.

Another dignitary, former Military Administrator of Rivers State and one-time Minister for Information, Brig-Gen. Anthony Ukpo, was awarded with a doctorate degree (PhD) in Law and Alhaji Ummarun Kwabo Jamaar of Sokoto also got his doctorate degree in Business Administration.

The institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof.Zana Akpagu, said that the three personalities were honoured for their numerous contributions to the socio-economic development of the nation, stressing that, the award became necessary because they have carved a niche for themselves in entrepreneurship and rendering selfless services to mankind.

Reacting, Sir Daniel Nwanneka Chukwo Dozie of Dozie Group of companies said, “I cherished this honor done me. To show that I am also a citizen of Cross River State and because I have chain of businesses in Calabar where I had even named some after my late mum who did all that she could to bring me up.”

“I am going to errect a solid structure for the Faculty of Engineering because I am told that they have no structure. This will not take up to 18 months.Today marks the beginning of my relationship with you. Like I have said, you have gotten a friend from Anambra,” Dozie maintained.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Zana Akpagu, while giving a breakdown of the graduates who were to receive degrees from the institution, said that UNICAL graduated a total of 13,347 students in various fields of discipline.

The VC explained that 1,437 students were awarded post-graduate certificates while 11,910 got first degrees in different classes.

According to him, 22 students graduated with First Class, stressing that the university recorded a milestone in establishing the Faculty of Engineering which never existed since its establishment in 1978.

He assured that, the university would continue to leave up to its expectations in delivering quality academic services to students.

Addressing the crowd, Pro-Chancellor of the university, Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, thanked the Federal Government for improving infrastructure in the school through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar