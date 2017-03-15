‘Reconsider Saturday Dates For Polls, Exams’

A cleric in Rivers State, Dr Ifeanyi Okorie has called on Government to reconsider its decisions on holding elections and the WAEC examinations on Saturdays, a day set aside for worship by Sabbatharians.

Okorie, who is the National President, Sabbath Day Observers of Nigeria (SADON), said government’s decision on holding elections and examinations on Saturday has infringed on the rights of sabbatharians even as such has deprived them from participating actively in elections and WAEC examinations.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the 15 years anniversary and award giving ceremony of SADON, the cleric said, the three basic religions of Christianity, Muslims and Sabbath reportedly worship on Sundays, Fridays and Saturdays and wondered why the worship day for sabbatharians should be sacrificed for the nation.

Dr Okorie, explained that the press briefing was designed to let Nigerians know that there is a faith which came from Israel, known as SADON and it is celebrated yearly, but regretted that the celebration coincided with the Rivers State Golden Jubilee celebration.

He spoke of the need for government to organize conferences that would bring Christians together, noting that the gesture by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to visit oil producing communities and the marginalized regions in the country is one of the best ways of resolving crises.

Okorie noted that, it is only when the Niger Delta militants, Boko Haram in the north and cultists play with caution and understanding that the word of God can be upheld in them as well as impact positively on the country.

He said, it is a misconception for people to see Sabbatharians as enemies to politics and called for a change of heart in that regard.

In his own speech, the founder and General-Overseer, Jehovah of King Sabbath Mission (JKSM), Most Rev. Daniel Obiedelu said, since the inauguration of the church in Rivers State in 2011, God has done marvelous things for the state and nation at large.

Obiedelu urged Nigerian leaders to repent and put God’s ordinances first in all their endeavours, adding that, “it is only when our leaders walk in obedience to God’s laws that all the problems, hardship and sufferings in the country can be alleviated and standard of living ameliorated”.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana