Ogoni Community Requests For Police Post

The people of Kono Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have called for the establishment of a police post in order to check the wave of crimes in the area.

This was the view expressed by the people of Kono Community during a stakeholders/town hall meeting held in the area at the weekend.

Speaking at the meeting, the leader of the Kono leader’s forum, Chief B.M Wifa appealed to indigenes of the area to be a developmental agent in the community and adding that no meaningful development could be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour and tranquility.

Chief Wifa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the stakeholders meeting was called sequel to the brutal murder of some youths as a result of cult related crisis in the community and probed that every indigene must put the community above personal interest.

He averred that the establishment of a police post in a community would help to reduce the crime rate in the area even as he said it would be in line with the state government desire to fight crime in the state.

According to him, Kono Community was the criddle of civilisation in Ogoni land and should not be allowed to become a reference point of violence and criminality.

The Senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) used the opportunity to thank the youths, men and all indigenes of the community who did not take laws into their hands in the wake of cult violence and killings.

Also speaking, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Bori, Khana Local Government Area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Emmanuel assured the people of the commitment of security agents to ensure the protection of life and property in the community.

He commended the idea behind the convocation of the meeting in the community adding it will go a long way in restoring absolute peace in the area and describing the community as the best in the local government area.

The climax of the meeting was the constituting of six man peace committee with Bishop John Miller as chairman, Mr Peter Nwibiabu, Alfred Daawi, Eld Kpigi Khana Ekomtu, Dumka Ebarayorks and Ms Singto Wikina as members.