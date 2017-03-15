Ogbakor Ikwerre Wants Wike’s Security Details Restored

The umbrella socio-cultural organisation of Ikwerre people worldwide, Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation has called for the reinstatement of the security details of the governor and also asked that the governor should be allowed to perform his constitutional roles without persecution.

The body made call, when it visited the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt last Friday.

President of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Prof Simeon Achinewhu lauded the governor for the statewide development since he assumed office.

He said that, the Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide duely appreciates the achievements of the governor, adding that, the organisation will host to a reception.

The President of Pan Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide regretted that, security personnel were used to perpetrate electoral malpractices on December 10, 2016.

On his response, Chief Wike reiterated that, nobody can make Rivers people feel like second class citizens, pointing out that, all Nigerians are equal stakeholders in the country.

He said that, Rivers people deserve the total respect of other Nigerians because of their contributions to the sustenance of the country.

Wike said, “Nigeria belongs to all of us. No one ethnic group can claim ownership of the country.

“Nobody should make you feel like a second class citizen. If there are any first class citizens, Rivers people are the first class citizens, since they provide the resources that sustain the country “.

He stated that, Rivers State would have collapsed, if God has not been on the side of the state. He noted that, everything has been done to paralyse the state’s development, but the state has always risen above the evil machinations against the state.