No Credible Polls Under IGP Idris …Tasks Panel On Chieftaincy Classification -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says Nigeria cannot have free, fair and credible elections, if the Police refuse to change their operational mentality.

He said that the current Inspector-General of Police believes that he can only retain his office when he rigs for the governing party.

Speaking yesterday at Government House, Port Harcourt when he granted audience to the Rivers State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Governor Wike also berated the NYSC for deliberately refusing to make public the mass abductions of corps members by the police and security agencies during the December 10, 2016 rerun elections in the state.

He said: “Nigeria cannot conduct free and fair elections, if Police do not change their attitude.

“With the present Inspector-General of Police, we cannot have free and fair elections. The IGP believes that he can only retain his position, if he rigs elections and help to deliver a particular party”.

The governor said that Rivers people now know the modus operandi of the police and other security agencies, pointing out that the rigging that took place on December 10, 2016 as facilitated by the Police would never happen again.

He regretted that the Nigerian Police have condescended to the abysmal level of plotting blackmail schemes against Rivers State and her people.

He noted Rivers State has been peaceful since elections are over. He remarked that the conflicts during elections are deliberately generated by the police to create an atmosphere for rigging.

Commenting on the welfare of the NYSC, Governor Wike announced that the state will construct a new states ecretariat for the scheme at Greater Port Harcourt; which will be named after late Corps member, Okonta Dumebi.

The governor directed the Secretary to the Rivers State Government to liaise with the State Coordinator of NYSC to work out an improved regime of allowances for Corps members to be implemented by his administration.

He also announced the donation of a bus to NYSC Rivers State. He said that the administration will expand facilities at the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp at Tai LGA.

Earlier, the Rivers State Coordinator of the NYSC, Omotayo Adewoye had appreciated the governor’s support for the scheme.

He said that the governor as a performer has impacted positively on the activities of the NYSC .

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has inaugurated the state Administrative Panel of Inquiry to review the classification of traditional chieftaincy stools in the state.

The governor charged the panel to review and make recommendations on the grading/classification of existing and new traditional stools in the state in relation to the system of chieftaincy existing within various clans and localities.

Inaugurating the Administrative Panel of Inquiry on Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt , Governor Wike urged the panel to be courageous in the discharge of its function, because the repositioning of the Chieftaincy Classification is necessary for the stability of the state.

He regretted that the traditional institution of the state was compromised by illegal politicisation.

The governor asked the panel to withstand the pressure that is associated with their assignment.

Governor Wike further charged the panel to ascertain and identify the traditional stools operative in each area of the state, ascertain and identify the area or communities over which each Chieftaincy exercises authority, ascertain and identify the method of selection of incumbents to each chieftaincy in its area of operation and any Chieftaincy stools that were wrongly excluded from recognition, classification and grading.

The terms of reference for the Panel include: “Review applications for traditional chieftaincy stools from material available in various memoranda including Government and Intelligence reports mentioned in such memoranda.

“Make appropriate recommendations on Chieftaincy stools that were wrongly recognised, classified or graded including but not limited to withdrawal of recognition, reclassification and/or declassification of such Chieftaincy stools”.

The governor added that the Panel should make appropriate recommendations on how vacant Chieftaincy stools may be filled.

He announced that the Panel has 45 days to submit its report. He directed the panel to hold her public hearings at the Dr Obi Wali Cultural Centre to accommodate all interest groups.

Responding, Chairman of the Administrative Panel of Inquiry, Sir Sam Egbe assured the governor that the panel will carry out its duties without fear or favour.

He said that the panel will use the assignment as its contribution to the development of the state.

Members of the panel include . Dr Samuel Wenedo, Dr Benibo George, Dr Godspower Jackson Irikana while Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Sir Samuel Ibemeru serves as secretary. . Principal State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Henry Amadi will be counsel to the Panel of Inquiry.