No Credible Polls Under IGP Idris …Tasks Panel On Chieftaincy Classification -Wike

Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that investigated the killings and other acts of violence during the December 10, 2016 Rerun elections, Justice Chinwendu Nwogu presenting the Commission's Report to Rivers State Governor,Chief Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt last Monday.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says Nigeria cannot have free, fair and credible  elections, if the Police refuse to change their operational mentality.
He said  that the  current Inspector-General of Police believes  that he can only retain his office when he rigs for the governing party.
Speaking yesterday  at Government House, Port Harcourt  when he granted audience to the Rivers State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Governor Wike  also berated the NYSC  for deliberately  refusing to make public the mass abductions of corps members  by the police and security agencies during the December 10, 2016 rerun elections in the state.
He said: “Nigeria cannot conduct free and fair elections, if Police do not change their attitude.
“With the present Inspector-General of Police, we cannot have free and fair elections. The IGP  believes that he can only retain his position, if he rigs elections  and help to deliver  a particular party”.
The governor said that Rivers people now know  the modus operandi of the police  and other security agencies, pointing out that the rigging that took place  on December 10, 2016 as facilitated by the  Police would never happen  again.
He regretted  that the Nigerian Police  have condescended to the abysmal  level of plotting  blackmail  schemes against Rivers State and her people.
He noted Rivers State has been peaceful since elections are over. He remarked that the conflicts during  elections are deliberately  generated by the police to create an atmosphere for rigging.
Commenting on the welfare of the NYSC, Governor Wike announced that the state will construct a new states ecretariat for the scheme at Greater Port Harcourt; which will be named after late Corps member, Okonta Dumebi.
The governor  directed the Secretary to the Rivers State Government to liaise with the State Coordinator of NYSC  to work out an improved regime of allowances  for Corps  members  to be  implemented by his administration.
He also announced the donation  of  a bus to NYSC Rivers State. He said that the administration will  expand  facilities at the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp at Tai LGA.
Earlier, the Rivers State Coordinator of the NYSC, Omotayo Adewoye had appreciated the governor’s  support for the scheme.
He said  that  the governor as a performer  has impacted positively  on the activities  of the NYSC .
Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has  inaugurated  the state Administrative Panel of Inquiry to review the classification of traditional chieftaincy stools in the state.
The governor charged the panel  to review and make recommendations on the grading/classification of existing and new traditional stools in the state in relation to the system of chieftaincy existing within various clans and localities.
Inaugurating  the  Administrative Panel of Inquiry on Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt , Governor Wike urged the panel to be courageous  in the discharge of its  function, because the repositioning  of the Chieftaincy Classification  is necessary  for  the  stability  of the state.
He regretted  that  the  traditional institution of the state was compromised  by illegal politicisation.
The governor asked the panel to withstand  the pressure  that is associated  with  their assignment.
Governor Wike further charged the panel  to ascertain and identify the traditional stools operative in each area of the state, ascertain and identify the area or communities over which each Chieftaincy  exercises  authority, ascertain and identify the method of selection of incumbents to each chieftaincy in its area of operation and any Chieftaincy stools that were wrongly excluded from recognition, classification and grading.
The terms of reference for the Panel include: “Review applications for traditional chieftaincy stools from material available in various memoranda including Government and Intelligence reports mentioned in such memoranda.
“Make appropriate  recommendations on Chieftaincy stools that were wrongly recognised, classified or graded including but not limited to withdrawal of recognition, reclassification  and/or declassification of such Chieftaincy stools”.
The governor added that the Panel should make appropriate recommendations on how vacant Chieftaincy stools may be filled.
He announced  that  the Panel has 45 days to submit its report. He directed the panel to hold her public  hearings at the Dr Obi Wali Cultural Centre  to accommodate all interest  groups.
Responding, Chairman of the Administrative Panel of Inquiry, Sir Sam Egbe assured  the governor  that the panel will carry out its duties without  fear or  favour.
He said that the panel will use the assignment  as its contribution  to  the  development of the state.
Members of the panel include . Dr Samuel Wenedo,  Dr Benibo George, Dr Godspower Jackson Irikana  while Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Sir Samuel Ibemeru serves as secretary. . Principal State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Henry Amadi will be counsel to the Panel of Inquiry.

