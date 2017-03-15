MAN To Enhance Industrialsation

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said yesterday that it was set to enhance the nation’s quest for industrialisation through improved investment in technology and the development of manufacturers’ capacity.

MAN President Frank Jacobs said this during the opening ceremony of the three-day Manufacturing and Equipment Expo in Lagos.

The Tides Source report that Expo was organised by Clarion Events West Africa in collaboration with MAN.

It is running simultaneously with the Manufacturers Partnerships for African Development (mPAD) and Nigerian Raw Materials (NIRAM) Expo at the same location.

Jacobs said that retooling and training would boost manufacturers and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) operators’ output and efficiency, reduce cost, drive quality improvement and market expansion.

According to him, usage of obsolete machinery by many manufacturers has impeded their production efficiency and economic upscale.

MAN boss said that through the Expo, manufacturers had the opportunity to modernise their machinery, learn product quality improvement, local raw material sourcing and access to finance.

He commended the government for various policies geared toward achieving diversification of the nation’s economy.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Dele Alimi, the Managing Director, Clarion Events West Africa, said that the organisation was partnering with the private sector and relevant government agencies to ensure sustainable economic development.

“We pride ourselves on the delivery of value to the manufacturing sector in West Africa through this exhibition and strive to contribute our quota to the attainment of the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan.

“Apart from the opportunity of retooling and discovering technological solutions to improve operations, we have provided avenues for the sourcing of local and more cost-effective raw materials for operation.”

According to him, over 5,000 manufacturers registered to attend the event that would bridge gaps between large enterprises and SMEs in the area of raw materials, machinery and exchange of information.

In his speech, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah, said that the government was working towards industrialising the economy by solving challenges hindering the sector.

Enelamah, represented by Dr Francis Analeme, a ministry official, urged manufacturers to exploit opportunities inherent in the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) to expand their market while boosting economic development.

The Director-General, Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Dr Hussaini Ibrahim, said the council would promote development and optimal utilisation of Nigeria’s natural resources for industrial growth.