Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Girlfriend

A Port Harcourt High Court in Rivers State presided over by Justice Chioma Ada Okirie has sentenced to death by hanging, one Mr Azubuike Ogonor for setting his girlfriend Miss Blessing Iyumame, ablaze in 2005 which led to her death.

Justice Okirie while sentencing the convict said Mr Ogonor was guilty of all the charges brought against him by the state.

She declared that the convict confessed and admitted to be true that he committed the crime by pouring petrol on his late girlfriend in his confessional statement to the police and the prisons.

The convict, Mr Azubuike Ogonor according to the evidence in court was said to have on that fateful day in Ahoada town invited his late girlfriend to his house and persuaded her to pass a night with him till the next day with the intention that he had important discussion with her.

Mr Azubuike hatched evil plan to kill her because he suspected that the late girl was leaving him for another man.

The convict on the morning of the next day hurriedly went outside and came back to the room with petrol and set the girl ablaze with fire and ran away but was later arrested by the police and he confessed committing the crime.

The girl later died at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital where her mother had taken her to.

She was first rushed to Ahoada General Hospital by the convict neighbours.

The trial judge Justice Chioma Ada Okirie however said the judgement would serve as deterrant even as she thanked the parties involved in the case for their patience and maturity they had exhibited for over 12 years the matter had lasted.

Speaking to Journalists outside the court room, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Chijioke Bowis lauded the judgement of the court and that justice has been done on the matter even as he advised people not to take laws into their hands no matter the light of the provocation.

Also speaking, father of the late girl, Mr Jonathan Iyumame expressed happiness with the court judgement adding that the law had taken its full course and justice has been done at last.

However, counsel to the convict, Mr N.S. Ibrahim said the court has spoken but pleaded to leniency.