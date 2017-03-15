Leicester Stun Sevilla To Reach Last Eight

Leicester City’s dream Champions League debut continued as they reached the quarter-finals with a famous win against 10-man Sevilla.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, the reigning Premier League champions went ahead at the King Power Stadium through Wes Morgan’s close-range finish.

Marc Albrighton then gave the Foxes an aggregate lead before Samir Nasri was sent off for a second yellow card.

Steven N’Zonzi missed a penalty as Sevilla tried to take it to extra time.

Captain Wes Morgan said Leicester City had "pulled off the impossible again" after his goal inspired them to beat Sevilla 2-0 yesterday and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Leicester have toiled in the Premier League this season, costing manager Claudio Ranieri his job, but Morgan believes their European exploits merit comparison with last season’s title fairytale.

“We proved a lot of people wrong and pulled off the impossible again,” the centre-back told BT Sport. “Incredible. I can’t quite believe it.

We are newcomers in the Champions League, didn’t expect to get this far and here we are.” Leicester, now managed by Craig Shakespeare, will find out their last-eight opponents in Friday’s draw and Morgan was relaxed about which of Europe’s heavyweights they will face next.

“We will take whoever comes,” said Morgan, whose side have never previously reached the last eight of Europe’s top club competition.

“It is a fantastic night for Leicester. We still need to concentrate on the league, but we will enjoy this moment.”

Leicester City’s place in the Premier League was under threat by the time they lost the first leg of this Champions League tie in Sevilla – and it looked like Claudio Ranieri’s sacking was another chapter in the story of a dramatic fall from grace.

Now, in the space of weeks, the Foxes have gone from misery to another potential miracle as Sevilla, so highly rated and Europa League winners three years in succession, were beaten back by a tide of passion and emotion at the King Power Stadium.

The misery of the early months of the season, when the stricken and out of sorts Premier League champions looked a world away from last season’s team, has been forgotten.

When Italian referee Daniele Orsato blew the final whistle after the rawest of encounters, this atmospheric arena was suddenly engulfed in the sort of scenes it witnessed last May when Leicester won the title – the sort of scenes that no-one could have imagined seeing again when Ranieri was sacked amid shock and sadness on 23 February.

As Leicester fans danced and sang in their seats, they were contemplating another unlikely, unthinkable story – a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Foxes join Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Real Madrid in Friday’s quarter-final draw.

On Wednesday, Manchester City go to Monaco and Atletico Madrid play Bayer Leverkusen to determine the final two sides in the last eight.