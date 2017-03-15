Etche Farmers Count Losses After Windstorm

Farmers in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State are counting their loses following a heavy windstorm that destroyed farm crops and other economic trees in the area on Monday.

Our correspondent who monitored the development reports that plantains, pear trees and farm crops were mainly affected.

Apart from the economic trees and crops, two houses were equally damaged in Mba town.

Chief Nnadozie Nwuzi told The Tide in Mba that the first rain that fell in the area had become a curse to farmers as property worthy millions were lost due to the windstorm that came with the storm.

“You can barely see any plantain tree standing because the windstorm destroyed them en mass, so also pear trees and other economic trees.

“This is coming few days after a wild fire burnt large portions of farmland due for cultivation”, he said.

Some of the affected farmers who spoke to The Tide narrated their experience and explained that the wild fire and windstorm would affect their harvest in this farming season.

Chairman, Etche Farmers Co-operatives Association, Mr Godwin Akandu told The Tide that the development is a set back in view of the great loss incurred by his members.

Commenting on the wild fire, Akandu condemned the attitude of some elements in the society who were in the habit of handling fire sources carelessly.

He said, so far, those behind the fire incident have not been identified and regretted that farmers in the area suffer such loses yearly.

The farmers’ boss stressed the need for communities to punish persons found to be burning farm lands indiscriminately to check the ugly trend.