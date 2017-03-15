Dickson Gets Report On 2015 Election Violence

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the violence that characterized the last governorship election in Bayelsa State Saturday submitted its report to Governor Seriake Dickson at the Government House in Yenagoa.

The commission which had earlier submitted its interim report in August, 2016, was inaugurated on December 14, 2015 and given seven terms of reference.

Chairman of the Commission, Justice Margret Akpomiemie, while submitting a final report in four volumes said it received 13 memoranda from the public while 39 witnesses testified and several exhibits were tendered.

She said members of the commission painstakingly went through their task and expressed optimism that the findings and recommendations will be useful in the conduct of future elections.

“The commission carefully deliberated on the evidence before it, both oral and documentary and we are happy to inform you that the commission has successfully completed its assignment”, the retiring Justice Akpomiemie said.

In his response, Governor Dickson lauded the commission for its diligent work and said the report will be studied in order to come out with actions arising from the recommendations.

He said: “This job is very important and so the recommendations and findings will be carefully looked into so that appropriate actions will follow, to let people know that there are consequences for misbehavior. People should not be allowed to kill, maim and destroy properties under the guise of elections in this state”.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Government has set up a 22-man committee to investigate the lingering land dispute between Odioma community in Brass local government area and Nembe-Bassambiri in Nembe Local government area.

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Admiral John-Jonah (rtd), while setting up the committee in Yenagoa said the action was to avert violence and bloodshed among the indigenes of the disputing communities.

The Deputy Governor, who was represented by the Commission for Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Saviour Ibegi, urged members of the committee to come up with resolutions to the impasse.

Headed by the Governor’s Special Representaive to Ogbia Local Council, Chief Olalibo Osain-Ibokolo and Secretary, Sir Alama Happy Theophilus, the committee has 30 days to submit its report.

The government urged the committee to “determine the correct placement of satellite in the communities for the purpose of appropriate categorization for the ongoing Enumeration Area Demarcation Exercise (EAD).

“To determine the extent of loss of life and or damage to property if any and to ascertain from public records, the parent local government area of the affected communities before the dispute”.

The committee is also to determine the role played by individuals and groups before and during the dispute and recommend measures to foresall future occurrences of such disputes.