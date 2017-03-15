Customs Hands Over seized Arms To DSS

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over the 661 pump action rifles seized by the Federal Operations Unit Zone `A’ Ikeja, to the Department of State Security (DSS) for further investigation.

The Public Relations Officer of the unit, Mr Jerry Attah, said on Friday in Lagos, that the rifles were seized on Sunday, January 22, 2017,

The Tide source said the rifles were hidden in a Mack truck with registration number BDG 265 XG conveying a 1 x 40ft container before it was intercepted along Mile 2/Apapa road, Lagos.

Attah recalled that the truck was immediately taken to the premises of FOU Zone A, Ikeja, where physical examination revealed 49 boxes containing 661 pieces of pump action rifles were concealed with steel doors and other merchandise goods.

According to him, the interception of these arms is a clear indication of how committed and dedicated the service is to the economy, security and well-being of the country.

He said that three suspects were arrested in connection with the illegal importation.

“The 661 pump action rifles and the suspects were handed over to the Director, DSS, Lagos State Command, Ms Betty Adoki, who represented the Director-General of DSS, Mr Lawal Dau

The Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Mr Dan Ugo, represented the Comptroller-General of Customs, Retired Col. Hameed Ali.

Ugo called on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the service with necessary information that could assist the service in performing its statutory responsibilities better.