CROSIEC Fixes Date For LG Polls

The Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), has fixed the long awaited local government election for Saturday, June 17, 2017 in all the local government areas in the State.

Addressing party chieftains and political stakeholders in his office in Calabar, the state capital, the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Mike Ushie, said in order to facilitate early and easy clearance of candidates for the election, all political parties in the state should comply strictly with the election timetable.

“In line with the election timetable, political parties shall collect, fill and return CROSIEC Form LGE 001 and LGE 002 alongside personal data forms in respect to Chairmanship,” he admonished.

Dr. Ushie also stressed that Vice Chairmanship and Councillorship Candidates should also comply accordingly.

“It should be noted that only cleared candidates of each party shall proceed to obtain nomination forms LGE 006A and 006B respectively on payment of stipulated fees,” he said.

Conducting credible election, according to him is the desire of the Commission, adding that, “we therefore urge everyone to support the Commission in its drive to run a transparent process with high sense of discipline and responsibility and in accordance with laid down rules and regulations.”

He however wished all the intending candidates a huge success in their avowed to move the State forward.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar