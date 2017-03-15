CAF Elections: Members Keep Votes Secret

Members of the Council for East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) have decided to keep their votes secret ahead of the CAF Assembly slated for March 16th in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Although the Cecafa members met in Libreville during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and decided they would support the incumbent Issa Hayatou, many seem to have changed their minds and have remained tight lipped on where they will place their votes.

President of the Uganda FA, Moses Magogo explained that although they decided as an executive, he will not disclose who they will vote because he is also a candidate for a position on the CAF executive.

“Disclosing who we are supporting could spoil my chances since I am also contesting to be on the executive,” said Magogo.

President of the Madagascar FA, Ahmad Ahmad is challenging long serving Hayatou who came into office in 1988.

Apart from Djibouti Football Association President , Souleiman Hassan Waberi who Tidesport Source that he will vote for Ahamd because he wants to see change, all the other 10 remaining members have remained silent.

President of the Rwanda FA, Vincent Nzamiwta, also said that his vote is secret and it’s only waiting for March 16th.

“We know the candidate we shall vote for who will stand for our interests,” said Nzamiwta.

The Cecafa region members who have votes include; Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Rwanda, Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan and Ethiopia. Although Eritrea is a member, their long political differences with hosts Ethiopia could deny them chance to travel and vote.

Already nations like Liberia, Nigeria and Zimbabwe have come out strongly to support Ahmad against Hayatou.