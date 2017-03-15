Agency Repairs 40 Roads In Rivers

The Rivers State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Agency, says it has carried out the rehabilitation of over 40 roads within the last one month.

Chairman of the agency, Surveyor Sam Agwor whostated this in an interview with newsmen during an inspection of some on-going road rehabilitation projects in Port Harcourt, said that the achievement were in line with the commitment of the state government to ensure zero potholes across the state.

Surveyor Agwor said that the agency was working hard to ensure that the entire state is covered within the next few months.

The chairman said that reputable contactors were being engaged to carry out the rehabilitation work, adding that it is the policy of the agency to ensure that competent contractors and best materials were used.

According to him, some of the completed roads are located at Agric Estate, Port Harcourt, Etche Street, Borokiri, Abuloma and GRA amongst others.

Some of the roads inspected includes the on-going rehabilitation works at Harbour/Odual road junction and Ozuoba/ Rumualogu road.

Meanwhile, residents of Port Harcourt Township have commended the Rivers State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Agency for embarking on the repair of roads in the state.

A cross -section of residents who spoke to newsmen at Harbour Road said that roads in the area are now smooth for motorists and other users.

Also speaking, a resident of Agric Estate, Mr Kpaniku Egbo said that before now roads in the area were terribly bad. A taxi driver, Godknows Igbagiri said that they now have smooth drive, owing to the several works being carried out on roads in the area.