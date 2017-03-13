S’South, S’East Professionals Plan Economic Union

The South East and South South Professionals forum has concluded plans to form an Economic Union in order to lead the way to Nigeria’s economic emancipation of the region.

Already, the group has concluded plans to hold a conference in collaboration with the governors in all the concerned states in the region on April 18.

The meeting is scheduled to hold in Owerri, Imo State.

A statement jointly signed by the National Coordinators – Emmanuel Ohai, Dowell Mirin, Eze Eluchie, Emen Dunn, Tochukwu Ezeoke and Aloysius Osuji – revealed the theme of the Conference as: “South-East and South-South: Towards Greater Economic Union.”

The group stated that issues to be discussed at the conference include: fiscal federalism, economic integration, political integration, addressing regional fears, mistrust and political concerns and inter-regional commerce among the 11 states of the South South and South East.

According to SESSNet, the fora will give the South South and South East states ample opportunity to focus on its natural resources in developing areas of its comparative advantage and ultimately entrench inter-regional trade and commerce.

Lamenting that the region has been stunted by inherent contradictions of the Nigerian State, SESSNet further stated that the South South and South East regions have an enormous and the greatest potentials in terms of human, economic and natural resources in sub-Saharan Africa.

The group, which is pioneered online, is known for organising and creating advocacy techniques that have become standard in politics, non-profits and the industrial sector globally.

The group aims to create a South South/South East network of dedicated professionals to synergise and assume leadership positions and to educate and enlighten the youth in the region to take control of their destiny.