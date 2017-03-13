Show The Way, Cleric Tells Religious Leaders

Religious leaders in the country have been called upon to lead exemplary lives and remain faithful to their oath of offices as Shepherds and leaders of the Christian community.

By so doing, they would be co-workers with the political leadership of the country in ensuring a sane, stable, secure and prosperous nation.

The Archbishop and Supreme Head of Christ Healing Church of Nigeria (CHCN), the Most Rev. (Dr) Benjamin A. Obomanu made the call Saturday at the consecration of Bishop Blessing E. Cookey-Gam at the St. Nelson’s Cathedral Church of CHCN, Ikot Abasi in Akwa Ibom State.

Obomanu, a recipient of the national honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) also invested three distinguished personalities with the Knighthood of St. Christopher (KSC) and Blessed Virgin Mary (KBVM).

Asserting that the consecration and investiture followed divine appointment through the Holy Spirit, Obomanu prayed God to make the new bishop and knights His faithful servants.

He charged the three knights- Hon Boma Brown, Mr Toku Fiberesima and Inyingi B. M. Ogolo to remain committed to the service of God and society.

According to the religious leader “a knight is one who has so distinguished himself /herself in service to church and society that the church decides to bring him/her to the centre stage”.

In his homily at the ceremony, the Bishop of the Port Harcourt Central Diocese of Christ Army Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev. TGT Harry charged the newly consecrated Bishop Blessing Cookey-Gam and the knights to remain submissive to authority.

Drawing his texts from the Bible books of Philipian 2:9, 1st Peter 5:5-9 and 1st Samuel 16, Harry said it is only by being humble and respectful to higher authorities could church workers attract their due blessings as “God never disappoints those He appointed”.

The Man of God tasked those in leadership positions in God’s Ministry and the secular society to eschew ego and pride and remain submissive as that is the key to success.

In his sermon at a thanksgiving service to mark the consecration/investiture ceremony yesterday, Rev Canon Sidney Toby urged Christians to keep the faith as whatever God ordained in their lives would be accomplished.

Taking his texts from the Bible books, of Revelation 2:2 and Psalm 33:10-12, the preacher advised Christians to be prepared to surmount challenges and oppositions if they must achieve success.

Toby however assured that God will always fulfil his promises and blessing to His people despite the opposition of the devil. People from all walks of life graced the consecration and investiture ceremony.

Donald Mike-Jaja