Royal Father Assures Of Peace In Community

About 17 years after the death of the traditional ruler of Asukama Community in Andoni Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, Late Chief Edwin John Akpa Asuk, the joy of royalty returned to the community in a grand style with the installation of a new traditional ruler, Chief Adolphus Luke Ngor Asuk, Okaan-ama of Asukama.

The installation ceremony which took place penultimate Saturday at the community in Ngo, Headquarters of Andoni LGA, was performed by the Ngo Clan Council of Chiefs, under the leadership of His Majesty, King Job Williams Okuruket-Nnabiget XIV, Okaan-ama Ngo of Ngo land.

Speaking while performing the ceremony, King Okuruket-Nnabiget congratulated the newly installed chief for a successful installation, and charged the chiefs and people of the community on a team spirit to enable his administration.

He assured the new chief of the council of chiefs’ support and cooperation for him to succeed and take the community to greater heights.

In his response, the newly installed Chief, Adolphus Luke Ngor Asuk, Okaan-ama, during the reception ceremony in his home town, Asukama, expressed gratitude to God for a successful installation, saying it was only by His mercies and love that made it a reality.

He also, extended his gratitude to the council of chiefs for taking up the challenge to install him as chief of his community and prayed for their unalloyed support.

Chief Asuk, Okaan-ama, pledged to do everything within his power to bring peace and transformation to the community and urged members of the community to remain committed to the cause of ensuring peace and development in the community.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana