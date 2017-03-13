Rivers To Host African Wrestling Championship

Following the Governor Nyesom Wike one-day wrestling championship held at the Sharks FC Stadium, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State government is bidding to host African Wrestling Championship slated to hold next year.

The president of the National Wrestling Federation (NWF) Daniel Igali, would leave for Morocco next month for the bidding.

Head Coach of the state wrestling body, Eli Oyonumunude, disclosed this Thursday, in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

The wrestling boss noted that there are competent male and female wrestlers who are well-prepared and determined to win laurels for the state and country too.

“I am optimistic that Rivers wrestlers will do the state proud both in the region and at National level. We have done our home work and we are now set to compete favourably and as well achieved our desired goal”, he said, should the country (Nigeria) win the hosting right.

It would be recalled that the State Governor Barr. Nyesom Wike promised to sponsor the hosting of the Africa Wrestling Championship in Port Harcourt.

He made the pledge during the 2017, Governor Wike Wrestling Championship between Rivers and Bayelsa State held on 14 January this year at the Sharks Stadium.