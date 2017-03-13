Rivers Police Nab Corporal, 18 Other Suspects …Over Robbery, Kidnapping

Rivers State Police have arrested a Police Corporal Edonwa Timi and 18 other suspects for their alleged complicity in various criminal activities in the state.

Acting Commissioner of Police in the State, DCP Ahmed Magaji said while parading the suspects that Cpl Timi was allegedly arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squard (SARS) on February 11, 2017 along with his gang members, Tony David West 22, Micheal Odih 27, and Kelly Oba 25 who specialized in snatching exotic cars and selling them in Neigbouring states.

Also in police net and paraded were an inspector of the Nigeria Prison, Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Inspector George Ina and one Mr Jonathan Okon of same address who were arrested by the Rapid Respond Team (RRT 029) at Okpoko junction East-West road for allegedly being in possession of illegal weapons and ammunition.

The Rivers acting Police boss, while briefing journalists at the weekend on the modest achievements recorded by the command within the months of January and March 2017 in Port Harcourt, said that the Special Anti-Robbery Squard (SARS) on the 9th March, at about 1300hrs arrested a fake soldier, from Isiala-Ngwa LGA of Abia State who claimed to be a member of Army Recruitment Committee.

He said the suspect would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

Represented at the briefing by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Nnamdi Omoni the Rivers acting Police Commissioner gave a breakdown of the achievements recorded by the command. According to him, six armed robbery suspects, eight kidnappers and four cultists were arrested by the command during the period under review.

The breakdown also showed that three armed robbers were fatally wounded, 18 arms, 200 ammunition, magazines and six vehicles were recovered as well as large quantities of weeds and some charms.

The acting CP said he had directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other tactical units to redouble their efforts and to embark on massive raid of suspected criminal hideouts and black spots.

He used the opportunity to thank the press for their cooperation in the activities of the command, adding that the aggressive onslaught against criminals in the state would be sustained until crime and criminalities are brought to a tolerable level.