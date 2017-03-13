RISAA Begins Removal Of Illegal Billboards

The Rivers State Signage and Advertisement Agency (RISAA), has commenced the removal of illegal and dilapidated billboards across the state.

The Acting Managing Director of the agency, Mr Chukwudi Dimkpa, who disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt, last week, explained that the exercise would also involve removal of fallen and unauthorised billboards.

He added that billboards that pose threat to lives and property would also be removed.

Dimkpa, advised owners of such property that were yet to pay signage fees to do so with immediate effect or face sanctions.

He said the agency was committed to ensure safety, sanity and professionality for every stakeholder in the state.

It could be recalled that five commercial banks and two companies in Port Harcourt recently had their operations halted by RISAA over nonpayment of signage levies to the Rivers State government.

The Enforcement Monitoring Team of the Rivers State Signage and Advertisement Agency RISAA, sealed off United Bank of Africa, (UBA), GTbank, Unity and Diamond banks, all on Azikiwe Road and Sterling Bank of Trans Amadi and Glo office and Indomie ware house company and multiport were also sealed. Chains and padlocks were used to seal off these premises to enforce compliance to the signage bill.

However, some of the customers at the banks who spoke to The Tide expressed disapproval of the action of RISAA.

In reaction, the RISAA boss explained that the action was based on directives from the state governor and cannot be said to be illegal.

Dimkpa explained that the signage bill was different from other revenue payment.

He added that schools, churches and other corporate bodies would also be affected if they do not comply.