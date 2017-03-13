Rainstorm Throws Etche Into Darkness …As PHED Loses 18 Poles

Electricity Consumers in parts of Etche Local Government have been thrown into darkness following the destruction of about 18 electricity poles in the area.

The poles were destroyed by a rainstorm during the first rain that fell Monday in the area.

Our correspondent who monitored the development said Okehi, Igbodo, Mba and their neighbouring communities were mostly affected.

Investigation shows that along Okehi and Igbodo, 13 electricity poles were damaged while Mba lost five poles.

Though Mba Community which suffered outage for about three days after the rainstorm now enjoys supply as Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has restored supply in the area, but Okehi and Igbodo Communities were still in darkness.

A businessman, Mr Chukwunonye Amadi, told The Tide in Okehi, headquarter of Etche Local Government Area that the rainstorm which damaged economic trees and electricity poles caused so much lose to the people.

He said, “since the rain on Monday, we do not have power supply and this development has affected socio-economic life in the area.

“I learnt PHED has replaced the damaged poles in Mba axis and the people there are enjoying supply.

I appeal to the company to do same in Okehi and Igbodo so that supply can be restored”.

A staff of PHED told The Tide Friday in Okehi that the company was doing everything possible to restore electricity supply in the affected area.

The PHED staff who pleaded anonymity explained that the outage was due to the rainstorm which damaged several poles and assured consumers that the company would restore supply as quickly as possible.

Chris Oluoh