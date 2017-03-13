NUT Begins Indefinite Strike In Delta

Teachers in Delta State last Thursday embarked on an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries,

The Secretary Delta branch of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Joe Iyalekhue, has said.

Iyalekhue in Asaba said that a written order was issued to all teachers in the state to embark on an indefinite strike until the government met NUT demands.

“All teachers in the state primary and secondary schools are to proceed on an indefinite strike with effect from Thursday, March 9, until our demands are met.”

He said that the NUT had expressed dismay over the way the state government and its agencies were handling issues affecting teachers and the education sector in the state.

The NUT scribe said that the lingering issues over which the union embarked on the strike, included the non-payment of monthly salaries to primary school teachers as at when due.

“Others are wilful downgrading of teachers and non-payment of minimum wage arrears of primary school teachers.

The teachers are also protesting the non-payment of CONPSS arrears May/June 2015, illegal deduction of teachers’ salaries and the non-implementation of inter cadre transfer of teachers in PPEB.

“Non-implementation of teachers’ promotions by PPEB and SUBEB, non-payment of promotion arrears of primary and secondary school teachers and non-payment of retired teachers’ benefits,” he said.

He said that teachers were advised to await further instructions over the industrial action.