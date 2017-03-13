KEDCO Warns Against Patronising Fake Electricity Workers

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has advised its clients against patronising illegal electricity workers, better known as NEPA II, to forestall cases of electrocution in the state.

The Chief Operating Officer of KEDCO, Mr Rahul Sing-coo, gave the warning on Thursday when he received the members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Kano State Chapter.

Sing-coo attributed cases of electrocution in the state to the activities of illegal electricians, describing them as worrisome.

He said that officials of the company were always available to attend to complaints from its clients.

“Recently, one of our members of staff was electrocuted while on duty.

“As a result, necessary actions were taken to ensure that such an incident did not repeat itself,” Sing-coo said.

According to him, the company is doing everything within its reach to provide all its workers with necessary facilities that would protect them from such.

“We are also organising trainings for our staff, to guide them on how to ensure their safety,” the chief operating officer said.

Earlier, the chairman of the NSE in Kano, Mr Rabiu Haruna, said the aim of the visit was to rub minds and jointly find a lasting solution to such an incident.

Haruna urged the management of the company to provide the necessary equipment for its staff to guarantee their safety.