Igbo-Etche Estate Gets Caretaker C’ttee

The Rivers State Commissioner for Housing, Barr. Emma Okah has urged the Caretaker Committee members of Igbo-Etche Housing Estate Residents to draft a workable constitution to guide the affairs of the estate.

Barr. Okah gave the advice in his office, Tuesday, while inaugurating the Interim Caretaker Committee members for Igbo-Etche Housing Estate Residents Association.

The Commissioner said the main assignment of the interim committee was to draft a constitution for the association and set modalities towards conducting a free and fair election for officials into basic offices for proper management of the estate in order to bring peaceful and cordial community co-existence and harmonious neighbourliness in the estate.

He emphasised that, prior to the elections, the constitution was needed to allow for effective law and order in matters that concern the estate management as well as set boundaries for peaceful co-existence.

“We need every member of the estate to co-operate to ensure peaceful and habitable environment in line with Rivers State Government’s purpose of building the estate. This can be easily achieved with a workable constitution and the co-operation of every resident”, he said.

It would be recalled that, the commissioner earlier set aside elections of officials in the estate as a result of unresolved conflicts between the contending parties within the estate.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Arch. Meze Enyidah, thanked the commissioner for his good gesture to restore peace and harmony in the estate and as well foster peace for the conduct of free and fair election.

He assured that, the committee would discharge her responsibilities dutifully. In attendance were the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Lawson Ikuru and Directors of the ministry.