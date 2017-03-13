FCMB Donates Hostel To RSUST …As VC Seeks More Partnership

The First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has donated a 54-room two storey hostel building to the Rivers State University of Science and technology (RSUST).

Handing over the building on Thursday, the Zonal Head, Rivers and Bayelsa States of FCMB, Mr. Oliver C. Opara said the donation is intended to make life easier for the students.

According to him, the building, which is designed to accommodate two graduate students per room, “is donated with the hope that the students will use it to their development and the University at large.”

While thanking FCMB for the donation in his response, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Blessing Didia said the school authority has already completed furnishing of the rooms for immediate use.

He also assured the Bank that for this gesture, which is the first of its kind in the school by a Bank, the University will be willing to partner with the Bank.

“We want to thank the Bank for this particular gesture and to say that this University is ready to partner more with them,” he said.

The VC used the opportunity to call on other well meaning individuals, companies and groups to borrow a leaf from FCMB, noting that such buildings will be named after the donor as will the one by FCMB.

“If you at anytime build us a hostel, faculty building, classroom, hall, lecture theatre, we will name it after you.

“So this is a clarion all on Rivers people and Bayelsans, those around us, to come and do anything here in memorial of their name, and we shall name that thing after that person or company,” he said.