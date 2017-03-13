Ejigbo Residents Decry Outrageous Electricity Bills

Some residents of Ejigbo in Lagos State have decried what they described as “outrageous bills” often issued to them by Ikeja Electricity Company (IEC).

The Spokesman of the group, Mr Ugochukwu Agwunwa, made their position known in an interview with newsmen on Thursday.

He said the area had been neglected by the company for so long.

Agwunwa said that poor services were also their lots after several complaints.

He alleged that IEC only distributed outrageous bills and deliberately refused to supply the residents with prepaid meters.

Agwunwa appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to wade into the problem, saying that some of the staff were feeding fat on their customers.

He also alleged that some members of the Community Development Association conspired with IEC staff to rip-off over 19,000 residents of houses in the area.

“The community is begging for prepaid meters and the Ikeja Electric Company does not want to answer the people, because they created the problem due to the gains they make from estimated bills.

“They bring huge bills every month. When residents fail to pay, they come with their ladder to disconnect.

“The people are tired and they demand that their prepaid meters be installed so that they could pay for what they consume.

“We have written to all the company’s offices in Oke-Afa, Okota, Ikeja but they have failed to intervene. We are tired of estimated bills,” Agwunwa said.

According to him, there are 19,000 customers in our community.

“They have provided prepaid meters for communities in the interior and skipped our area.

“We are no longer going to tolerate this. We are ready to fight until our areas are flooded with prepaid meters,” he said.

Agwunwa said the group had also petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, over questionable activities.

When The Tide source contacted the office of the Business Manager of Oke-Afa Unit of IEC through his mobile phone number; an unidentified fellow denied all the allegations.

The fellow who did not disclose his identity, said the residents of Ejigbo had yet to get prepaid meters because it was not their turn.

“The houses we disconnected were those owing the company three months and above. We do not disconnect houses based on estimated bills.

“The supply of the prepaid meters is an ongoing exercise. We cannot supply the meters to all the areas at the same time.

“It is not the turn of the people complaining to have their prepaid meters,” the unidentified fellow said.