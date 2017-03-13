Atiku Happy At Buhari’s Return, Preaches Unity

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed joy at the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from the United Kingdom on a medical vacation.

The former vice president, in a statement released last Friday in Abuja by his media office, urged Nigerians to unite and shun bitterness.

“With the president’s return, Nigerians should unite behind their common interests and speak with one voice instead of nursing bitterness against one another because of political differences,’’ he said.

Atiku said that Buhari’s safe return was a happy moment for him not because he was a fellow party member, but because he had tremendous goodwill and best wishes for him.

According to him, the return of Buhari at this time will put to end the uncertainty and the conspiracy theories that attended his 50 days absence.

The former vice president prayed to God to bless Buhari with many more years of good health and energy to serve the country.