ASALGA Boss Speaks Tough Against Crime

The Asari Toru Local Government Council has warned that the council will deal ruthlessly with any one or group perpetrating crime in any part of the local government area.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Council, Hon. Promise Wright Warmate who gave the warning at Buguma, the headquarters of the local government area, during a youth education advocacy programme organised by the members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in conjunction with the local government council, advised trouble makers to turn a new leaf or face the consequences of their actions.

The Council boss, while unveiling the advocacy banner that profiles anti-social youth behaviours such as drug abuse, violence, cultism, kidnapping, pre-marital sex and unwanted pregnancy, appealed to the youths in the area to shun crime and better the lot of the local government area.

Insisting that the security of any place is primarily an issue of the peace and health enjoyed by the inhabitants, he said his “administration will not condone these social vices amongst our youths that have long assailed the peace and wellbeing of the people and slowed down the development of our communities.”

Warmate commended the Batches A and B 2016 Corp members for organising the environment-sensitive programme to promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stating that the bold steps taken by the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, to restore peace in Rivers State and for making the state investment-friendly for socio-economic development, should be appreciated.