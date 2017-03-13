APC Will Soon Collapse – Makarfi

Former governor of Kaduna state and caretaker committee chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has predicted that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will soon plunge into crisis just like what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is passing through.

“Of course, we in the PDP are passing through our problems. Yes, definitely the APC will also have their own problems. That time will come very soon.

“So what I am saying is that we do not expect both the PDP and APC to remain like this forever, definitely we would be expecting some changes within the parties before 2019.

Tribune reports that Makarfi made the remarks in Kaduna shortly after commiserating with the members of the Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ) correspondents’ chapel over the fire incident that gutted their office at the weekend.

According to him, the problem in their party was not unexpected because “we have nomadic politicians who are always moving from one party or the other.

“At the end of the day, we will be able to remove shaft from the grain. The two dominant parties will experience these crises before they become formidable.

On the proposed PDP convention in June, he said he is waiting to see how Sheriff would conduct the convention as the tenure of some of the officials in the party ends in August while the tenure of 18 of the PDP officials ends in January 2018.

“So, when he is talking of convention in June, I saw the whole thing as a joke and a sinister move by Sheriff to plunge the party into more crises.

On the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the PDP leader remarked that it was not something new, saying, how many times do we have elections timetable change in the country.

Commenting on the governorship elections in Ekiti and Anambara states, he explained that, “we have our thinking cap. We are not going to reveal our strategy.”