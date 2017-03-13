Agency Embarks On Massive Road Rehabilitation

The Rivers State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Agency says it has embarked on massive road rehabilitation across major streets in the state capital, Port Harcourt.

The chairman of board of the Agency, Surv Sam Agwor stated this while conducting journalists round some on-going streets/road projects under rehabilitation by his agency in Port Harcourt, Monday.

He said the measure was to ensure that residents and road users in the city had unhindered access roads, especially as the rainy season sets in.

He disclosed that works were on going on over 30 street/roads within Old Port Harcourt Township, GRA Phase I&II, Old GRA, and Aba road.

The board chairman listed some of the roads undergoing reconstruction as Barracks, Cemetry, Illorin, Ogu and Aggrey by Lagos Bus Stop, all in Old Port Harcourt Township axis.

Others are, Elelenwo, Birabi, General Diriyai, in GRA I&II, BMH Link road, Amasoma and Nzimiro in Old GRA axis.

Also under reconstruction are Abali Park Mile I Fly Over, Azikiwe, CFC by Zenith Bank, Prof Abowei, De-edge Hotel as well East Lake Hotel roads.

The chairman who was represented by Engr Michael Wofurum said most of the roads had been completed while others were at completion stages.

He averred that the agency was committed to realising its core mandate by ensuring that all pot holes were covered across major streets in the state, especially within Port Harcourt metropolist and its environs.

According to him, most of the roads being rehabilitated were in deplorable conditions and posed a challenge to road users and passersby, adding that people are now feeling some relief as they ply those streets/roads as a result of the good work being done by the agency.

Surv Agwor urged people of the state to be patient with the agency and the present administration in the state, adding that the state was committed to ensuring provision of access and motorable roads across the entire state.

Speaking on the on-going rehabilitation of Cemetery Road a taxi driver, Mr Peter Francis from Akwa-Ibom State lauded the effort of the state government through the agency in rehabilitating the road, pointing out that the gesture would cushion the effect of the hardship road users encountered due to its deplorable condition.