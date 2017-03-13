Activist Lauds FG Over IOCs Relocation Order

A human right activist, Mr. Amatari Bibiledeya, has commended the call by the vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, that multinational oil companies should relocate their headquarters to their operational bases in the Nigeria Delta region.

He said for the directive to yield positive result, the Presidency should monitor the process to ensure that the directive is implemented as quickly as possible.

“For the Acting President to visit is a welcome development, but we call on him to move ahead and compel them to effect the relocation otherwise the multinational oil firms would take the directive for granted.

He alleged that the insecurity that occur in the region were masterminded by the companies and the interventionist agencies, such as the Niger Delta Development Commission who did not care much about development of the communities.

“If they adhere to the development of the Niger Delta, youths will not go after the multinationals”, he said.

On his part, a peace advocate, Napoleon Adam, believed that the directive, if adhered to, would reduce the aggression in the region.

He, however, challenged the multinational oil companies to relocate their head offices to the local areas where they do oil and gas exploration.

Adam lauded the Acting President for the directive, saying it is a welcome development particularly at this period that the crisis in the region has become a source of worry to the government, the people and the oil operators.

It could be recalled that the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, said communities with oil resources in the Niger Delta region are to be made hub for Petrochemical industries in the country.

Osinbajo who disclosed this during his recent visit to the region explained that the step would enable the Federal Government restrategise on the development of the region.

He noted that the Federal Government was interested in ensuring an all-round development of the region.

