Sunny Ade Appointed “Change Begins With Me” Ambassador

King Sunny Ade has been appointed as an Ambassador of National Orientation Programme, “Change Begins With Me” by Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday when he received the music maestro on a courtesy visit to his office, the minister described King Sunny Ade as an icon and trailblazer who has reigned in the music industry for over 50 years without blemish.

Announcing the appointment, he said, “we are looking for people like you (King Sunny Ade) that the younger ones can look up to. It is not just that you have been around for fifty years without any single stain on your part and that is very hard.

“Most people like you would have had one issue or the other but today your integrity is as strong if not stronger than when you started. So it would be a pleasure if you can accept to be our ambassador of the Change Begins With Me”.

“ I want the younger ones to look at you and see that you can only get to the top without cutting corners that is exactly what you have. You have never cut corners and you have gotten to the top”.