Sports Federations’ Elections Hold In April – Director

The Ministry of Youth and Sports last Monday, announced that sports federations elections would hold in April.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Special Assistant, Media, Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, to the minister, Solomon Dalung.

She said the ministry has disassociated itself from the electoral guidelines currently in circulation.

She said the ministry was yet to release guidelines for the forthcoming sports federations elections.

The Director, Federations and Elite Athlethes Department (FEAD), Mrs Hauwa Kulu- Akinyemi, said that the purported document in circulation should be disregarded.

According to her, the guidelines will be published as soon as the arrangement is concluded.

Kulu- Akinyemi said the fake guidelines being circulated indicating that the ministry would begin sale of forms in March and elections would be supervised by the federations was far from the truth.

“We have not published any guidelines for the elections yet, because our legal department is taking a cursory look at what we have.

“ We will make some amendments and then call for a meeting of federation Presidents before we make the guidelines public.

“Until then, we ask the public to disregard any document purportedly published by the ministry as it is misleading and will not be used to conduct the forthcoming elections”, Kulu-Akinyemi said.