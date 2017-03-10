Rivers United Vow To Sink Al-Merreikh, On Sunday

On Sunday, precisely Port Harcourt the capital city of Rivers State, will become the centre of attraction for football followers and fans in Nigeria, as Rivers State United FC, of Port Harcourt will play host to Al-Merreikh of Sudan.

The encounter which is expected to kickoff by 4.00pm Nigeria time will be the first leg in the second round of CAF Champions League.

Apparently, anxieties and expectations would be high in the minds of the players and supporters of both clubs.

At home Rivers United nick named “The Pride of Rivers State are first timers in the Champions League competition, but vowed to make a statement following the cream of quality players they have like, captain of the club Festus Austine Guy Kuemain, Esosa Igbinola, Rotimi Sunday, Lukman Mohammed etc.

Apart from the pre-season training in Spain and champions of Nigeria Super Four League would stand at concrete advantage, in terms of experience and exposure.

The host current winning mentality, most significantly the last wins against AS Bamako of Mali and the reigning champions of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Rangers of Enugu, last Sunday will be another morale boaster.

Captain of Rivers United, Festus Austine, expressed confidence that his team will definitely carry the day.

According to him, his players are focused and determined to make name for themselves and as well not to fail the country.

“We realised that we are carrying, the country’s banner that is why we will be more focused and committed to ensure that we did not fail the country.

“We are going to take the match as a special game, because a win is a step to the next round.” Austine said.

The captain explained that the game will not be an easy one because they are meeting an experienced side who has been in the Champions League severally.

“Our technical manager, Stanley Eguma is working hard to correct the area of converting chances. We know that the match will not be easy, but we must surely be going to be victorious”, he stated.

The first choice goal keeper of United, Rotimi Sunday also expressed optimism that his team will take the maximum three points.

According to him, the spirit of the players is high in the camp, besides they are mentally and physically fit to execute the game.

“We are ready for the game and hopeful to win, because our last win against League Champions Rangers, is an indication that we are in form. Our intention is not only to win, but to score more goals to have an advantage ” Sunday said.

The Tidesports source revealed that Al-Merreikh are also prepared in all ramifications to run away with at least a point in Nigeria, knowning fully well that they are going to play with greenhorns.

No doubt, the visitors are quite experienced in CAF Champions League because they have been there several times, apart from that most of the players, are also well exposed and have good technical knowledge of football.

According to the source, the Al-Merreikh players have good ball control and do not take chances at goal mouth.

But my prayers is that let the officiating be fair and allow the best to win.

Tonye Orabere