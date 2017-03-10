Rivers United Vow To Sink Al-Merreikh, On Sunday

On Sunday,  precisely Port Harcourt the capital city of Rivers State, will become  the centre of attraction for  football  followers  and fans in Nigeria,  as Rivers  State  United FC, of Port Harcourt will play host to Al-Merreikh of  Sudan.
The encounter which is  expected to kickoff by 4.00pm Nigeria time will be the first leg  in the second round of CAF Champions League.
Apparently, anxieties and expectations would be high in the minds of the players and supporters of both clubs.
At home Rivers United nick named “The Pride of Rivers State are first timers in the Champions  League competition, but vowed  to make a statement  following the cream of quality players they have  like, captain  of the club Festus Austine Guy Kuemain, Esosa Igbinola, Rotimi Sunday, Lukman Mohammed etc.
Apart from  the pre-season  training  in Spain and champions of  Nigeria Super Four League would stand at  concrete  advantage, in terms  of experience  and exposure.
The host current winning mentality, most significantly  the last wins  against AS Bamako of  Mali and the reigning  champions of Nigeria Professional  Football League  (NPFL)  Rangers of Enugu, last Sunday will be  another  morale  boaster.
Captain of Rivers United, Festus Austine, expressed  confidence  that his team will definitely  carry  the day.
According to him, his players  are focused and determined to make  name for themselves  and as well not  to fail the country.
“We realised   that we are carrying, the country’s banner that  is why we will be more focused and committed to ensure that we did not fail the country.
“We are going to take the match as a special game, because a win is a step to the  next round.” Austine said.
The  captain explained  that the game will not be an easy  one because  they are meeting  an experienced side who  has been in the Champions League  severally.
“Our technical manager, Stanley  Eguma is working  hard to correct the area of converting chances. We know  that the match  will not be easy, but we  must surely be going to be victorious”, he stated.
The first choice  goal keeper of United, Rotimi Sunday also expressed optimism  that his team will take the maximum three points.
According to him, the spirit of the players is high in the camp,  besides  they are mentally and physically fit to execute the game.
“We are ready for the game and hopeful to win, because  our last win against League Champions Rangers, is an indication that we are in form. Our intention is not only to win, but to score more goals to have an advantage ” Sunday said.
The Tidesports source revealed  that  Al-Merreikh are also prepared in all ramifications to run away with at least a point in Nigeria, knowning  fully well that they  are going to play with greenhorns.
No doubt, the visitors are quite experienced in CAF Champions League because they  have  been there  several times, apart from  that most of the players, are also well exposed and have good technical knowledge of football.
According to the source, the Al-Merreikh players have  good ball control and do not  take chances at goal mouth.
But my prayers is that let the officiating be fair and  allow the best to win.

Tonye Orabere

