Researcher Tasks Event Planners On Timeliness

A Social Science Researcher, Chief Oyibo J.Gibson has called on event planners to be time conscious as he condemns what he described as the Africa man’s syndrome amongst social events organisers, as the attitude contributes to the failure of such events.

Chief Oyibo who spoke with The Tide entertainment recently noted that the so called Africa man’s time is an excuse by lazy people not to stick to time and date for such events. He said, events such as weddings, naming ceremonies, birthday celebrations etc are not only important events in the society, but historic in the lives of the celebrants and their guests.

The researcher who disclosed that he has discovered a new date system known as “Gibjeno Date System” derived from Arithmetic calculations, said the new date system complements the globally accepted date system.

He said the new date system is aimed at eliminating the so called Africa man’s syndrome and to encourage people to be proactive, time conscious and to make judicious use of days and dates in each month of the year.

The Buguma, Asari Toru Local Government born researcher appealed for financial and logistic assistance to enable him launch the new date system.

According to him, lack of fund is a major setback militating against the growth of social Science Research in the state. He also called for the encouragement of local researchers through regular government sponsored seminars, conferences, workshops etc.

He noted that in civilised societies, priority is given to research works which explains why new discoveries are made in such countries. He gave an example of a local researcher in Sri Lanka, Ranil Nanayakkara who discovered a new species of spider and named it Poecilotheria jajaei. He said the spider is known for being fast, colourful and venomous.

He said the spider has a taste for small snakes, birds and mice: they prefer well established old trees but due to deforestation the number has dwindled and due to lack of suitable habitat they enter old buildings. He said, although this is a rare discovery, similar unique discoveries could also be made in other fields of study in Nigeria if researchers are encouraged.