Police To Partner Orphanages Against Child Trafficking

With the incessant execution of child trafficking activities by some illegal orphanage homes in South-East in general and Imo State in particular, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, has promised to partner with the Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON), South-East Chapter, with the intention of eradicating child trafficking practices associated with some operators of unapproved and illegal homes.

CP. Lakamu made the promise in his office when the members of the South-East Zonal Chapter of ASOHON led by their grand patron, Akpulonu Godson Edobor, paid him a courtesy visit recently.

In his brief address, the grand patron, Akpulonu Godson Edobor, stated that he had come with his members to intimate the CP. of their constituted taskforce assigned with the responsibility of fishing out illegal homes and orphanages indulged in all forms of child trafficking within the South-Eastern States and environs noting that the CP’s cooperation would always be needed in such a great fight.

He attributed some of the recorded successes previously made in this regard by the organization to their collaboration with the security agencies, dishing out helping information about the hideout of those illegal operators to the police and regular presentation of thought provoking seminars in many quarters.

He commended CP. Lakanu for putting up a great fight against the emergence of child trafficking in Imo State and thereby reducing its impact drastically.

In his response, the Imo Commissioner of Police advised them to always be closer to the police in order to benefit from her run-open-door policies, asserting that people should always see the Nigerian Police as their friend.

Taiwo Lakanu mandated the members of the association to weed themselves of those questionable ones that would participate in unlawful activities that might permit the police to go after them, stressing that bad people would always be found in every sector, including the Police, Army and the Orphanage homes operators. The high point of the courtesy call was the issuance of an Award for excellent performance in security to the Imo CP.

By Nduka Valentine (Owerri)