Obuah Promises To Build Cathedral For Church

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Bro Felix Obuah, has promised to build a 500 seat capacity Cathedral for Seventh Day Adventist Church in any of the 3 villages of their choice in Egbema in appreciation to God for the successful and peaceful burial of his late father, Pa Bethel Obuah who was buried last Friday, in his home town, Omoku.

Brother Obuah, made the promise last Saturday at the thanks, giving service following the successful burial of his late father, Pa Bethel Obuah, commended the support given to him by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, during the burial .

The PDP Chairman also commended the former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, Rivers Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, former Governors Peter Odili and Celestine Omehia, the Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Leo Ogor, Senators and other digitaries who attended teh funderal for their physical presence at the event.

Exuding all joy and excitement, Bro Obuah said he gave all the glory to God for the clement weather and absolute peace that pervaded the entire Ogbaland during the week-long event.

The Party Chairman said he will forever remain grateful to his people for the co-operation, love and hospitality shown to the August visitors, most of whom were visiting the Omoku city for the first time.

He also gave special thanks to the officiating clergymen and the entire congregation of Church of God (Seventh Day) for their invaluable role in making the occasion eventful.